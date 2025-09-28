Diversified Enterprises LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF $SPEU

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

