Diversified Enterprises LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,765,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

