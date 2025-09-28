Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.89 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 16.52%.
Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
