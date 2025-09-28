Crane Advisory LLC Sells 17,396 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Crane Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.