Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Position Cut by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.0%

Copart stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.