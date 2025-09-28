Comparing FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semrush and FlexiInternational Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $413.96 million 2.66 $950,000.00 N/A N/A FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk and Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and FlexiInternational Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 5 1 2.88 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Semrush currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.81%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Semrush beats FlexiInternational Software on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

