Comparing Delek US (NYSE:DK) & Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) and Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Delek US shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Delek US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Dividends

Galp Energia SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Galp Energia SGPS pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek US pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Delek US has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Delek US is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia SGPS 4.79% 18.15% 6.07% Delek US -7.11% -79.27% -6.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia SGPS and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Galp Energia SGPS and Delek US”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia SGPS $22.54 billion 0.60 $1.13 billion $0.71 13.70 Delek US $11.85 billion 0.17 -$560.40 million ($12.29) -2.67

Galp Energia SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US. Delek US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galp Energia SGPS has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galp Energia SGPS and Delek US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia SGPS 0 0 0 4 4.00 Delek US 3 8 3 0 2.00

Delek US has a consensus target price of $26.54, suggesting a potential downside of 19.02%. Given Delek US’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delek US is more favorable than Galp Energia SGPS.

Summary

Galp Energia SGPS beats Delek US on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal. It owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas, and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products, as well as disposes and recycles water for third parties. It owns or leases crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems, and associated crude oil storage tanks; and owns and operates light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites located primarily in West Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders to the public primarily under the 7-Eleven and DK or Alon brand names. It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.