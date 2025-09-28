CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.