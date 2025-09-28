Chubb Limited $CB is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 3.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $280.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

