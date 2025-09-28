Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,305,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,586,428,283.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,472 shares of company stock valued at $625,997,723. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.