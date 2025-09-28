Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.21 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

