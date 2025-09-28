Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.95 Million Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213,450.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

