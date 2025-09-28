Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

