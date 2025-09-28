Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22,184.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 7,643,211 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,132,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 554,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 213,904 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI opened at $23.04 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

