Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 48,192 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

