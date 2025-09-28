Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

