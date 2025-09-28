Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Organon & Co. $OGN

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Organon & Co. by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 158,014 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

