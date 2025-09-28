Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after acquiring an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after acquiring an additional 367,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,604,000 after buying an additional 129,403 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $108.50 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

