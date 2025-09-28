Blossom Wealth Management Buys 365 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,181,000 after purchasing an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,150,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187,144 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,626,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 95,165 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,217,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

