BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.80), with a volume of 204991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.80).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,063.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.89.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 2 EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 87.97%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.