Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

