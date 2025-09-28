ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 81530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%.

Insider Activity at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 354,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,534,040.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,040,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000,903.85. This trade represents a 9.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,352,528 shares of company stock worth $50,291,102 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 47,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

