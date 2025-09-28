Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $304.09 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $275.56 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.93.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

