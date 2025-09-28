Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

