Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after buying an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $247.56 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

