Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 104,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day moving average is $314.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

