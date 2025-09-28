Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 83,770 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,709,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,811,000 after buying an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,772 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,686,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,611,000 after acquiring an additional 158,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426,248 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 4.9%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.81 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,440.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.