Achain Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000599 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.