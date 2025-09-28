9,983 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January $ZJAN Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the first quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ZJAN opened at $26.85 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

The Innovator 1 Yr January (ZJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

