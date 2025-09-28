854 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in SAP by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $264.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $217.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

