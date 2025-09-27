Zacks Research Upgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

ASH stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 276.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Ashland by 417,809.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

