Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) versus Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Head to Head Contrast

Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $87.68 million 4.46 -$29.67 million ($0.50) -17.22 Monte Rosa Therapeutics $177.99 million 2.60 -$72.70 million $0.36 20.81

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 8 0 0 1.80 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.62, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.72%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -26.03% -24.60% -18.89% Monte Rosa Therapeutics 13.58% 9.95% 6.42%

Risk and Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

