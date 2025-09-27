Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 156,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 42,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.92.

About Ximen Mining

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.