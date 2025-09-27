Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stake Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.