WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 17,317 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 17,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$10,563.37.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, with a total value of A$17,577.00.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.
WOTSO Property Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.
WOTSO Property Increases Dividend
WOTSO Property Company Profile
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
