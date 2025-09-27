WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 17,317 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 17,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$10,563.37.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WOTSO Property alerts:

On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 per share, with a total value of A$17,577.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.

WOTSO Property Increases Dividend

WOTSO Property Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from WOTSO Property’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 182.0%. WOTSO Property’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.