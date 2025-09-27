Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 4,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

