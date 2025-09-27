Western Financial Corp CA Takes $77,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.