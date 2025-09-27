Western Financial Corp CA Sells 86 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $760.82 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $479.15 and a 1 year high of $770.00. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $697.79 and its 200 day moving average is $699.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.