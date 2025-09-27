Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,761 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

