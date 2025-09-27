Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

