Western Financial Corp CA Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

