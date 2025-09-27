Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $5,008,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 3.2%

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $955.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $922.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,113.10. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $845.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

