Western Financial Corp CA Has $790,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 214,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.60 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

