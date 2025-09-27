Western Financial Corp CA Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

