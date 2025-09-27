Western Financial Corp CA Buys 3,847 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 2.5% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

