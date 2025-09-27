West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,157.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,124.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,019.76. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.