West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.