Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF $AHLT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,233,000.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Up 1.4%

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

