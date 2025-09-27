Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCA. Citrine Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after buying an additional 438,265 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 796,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,514,000 after buying an additional 188,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,429,000 after buying an additional 148,415 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $49.79 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.