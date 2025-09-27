Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,060,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $141.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

